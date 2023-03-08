Former Burbank HS student accused of going on campus, sexually assaulting several teen girls

A 22-year-old former Burbank High School student is accused of going inside the school Monday and sexually assaulting several teen girls.

Police said the suspect was able to get into the school through an unlocked door in the student parking lot.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 22-year-old former Burbank High School student is accused of going inside the school Monday and sexually assaulting several teen girls.

According to the Burbank Police Department, Patrick Nazarian of Glendale, who graduated from Burbank High in 2018, managed to make his way onto the campus at around 9 a.m. where he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

The girl told officers Nazarian approached her while she was in the bathroom, police said.

"The man sexually assaulted the victim, a short struggle ensued, and the suspect fled the bathroom before being apprehended by school employees," read a statement released by police.

Police said officers spoke with two additional female students - a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old - who said they were also "inappropriately touched" by Nazarian.

"The Burbank Unified School District takes this incident very seriously and will cooperate fully with the police investigation,'' Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Matt Hill said in a statement. "We are also conducting an internal investigation into this matter. Keeping our students safe is of the utmost importance."

Nazarian was arrested and booked into jail for kidnapping and sexual assault. He's being held on a $1.2 million bond. Formal charges are pending.

Nazarian is expected to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday, March 8.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Domestic and Family Crimes Unit at 818-238-3210.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.