Police say the suspect was arrested while driving the car of a woman he allegedly sexually assaulted in Northridge.

Police seeking more alleged victims of man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Northridge home

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for more possible victims after the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her Northridge home.

Detectives took Cedric Tinsley into custody last Saturday in Simi Valley. They say he was driving the victim's car.

Investigators say the alleged assault happened June 30 around 10 p.m. when the suspect entered an unsecured home on Astor Place in Northridge and sexually assaulted a woman, then fled with her car and property.

He's being held on $1.2 million bail.

Detectives are trying to determine if Tinsley is connected to any other unreported sexual assaults. They are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (818)832-0609. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.