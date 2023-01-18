Santa Ana 'predator' accused of following woman from mall to sexually assault her, police say

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Ana police say a man described as a violent and dangerous "predator" stalked a woman at a local mall before following her to her car and sexually assaulting her.

Investigators say the suspect, 28-year-old Santa Ana resident Quinnton Xavier Roberson, was arrested for a similar incident last year and they are asking anyone who may have also been a victim to come forward.

The incident started Monday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana around 7 p.m.

Investigators say a 19-year-old woman was shopping at the mall when the suspect allegedly stalked her, following her back to her vehicle in the parking structure.

Roberson is accused of then forcing the victim to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange. There he allegedly sexually assaulted her, stole her personal property and fled.

The victim drove to a nearby convenience store and contacted Orange police.

Santa Ana detectives were able to identify Roberson as the suspect and arrest him within 24 hours. He was booked at the Orange County Jail for kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault with bail set at $1 million.

Quinnton Xavier Roberson has been identified as a suspect in a sexual assault in Santa Ana.

"It is through the diligent efforts of our detectives from the Special Crimes Section, who worked tirelessly through the night, that this violent and dangerous suspect was taken into custody within 24 hours of the crime being reported to our Department," Santa Ana Chief David Valentin said. "The crimes committed by this predator involved some of the most heinous acts of violence against an innocent victim going about her day."

Police say there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. They are urging victims or anyone with information to contact Detective M. Thomas at (714)245-8346, mthomas@santa-ana.org, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855)TIP-OCCS.