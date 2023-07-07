Sixteen additional possible victims of a sexual assault suspect who was arrested in April in downtown Los Angeles have since been identified.

16 more alleged victims of sexual assault suspect come forward, more sought, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Sixteen additional possible victims of a sexual assault suspect who was arrested in April in downtown Los Angeles have since been identified and interviewed, police said Thursday.

Terrance Hawkins, 41, of Los Angeles, was arrested April 26 and remains jailed without bail. Police said he had a history "of briefly dating women, abusing them and filming them during sexual intercourse."

At the time of his arrest, police said they believed there may be additional victims. On Thursday, police announced that 16 possible victims had come forward since Hawkins' arrest. Police again said investigators "believe there are more" alleged victims out there.

Possible victims were urged to call Officer J. Roman at Operations- Central Bureau Family Justice Center, 213-709-9017. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.