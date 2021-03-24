Amid windy conditions, flames destroy Shadow Hills home

By ABC7.com staff
SHADOW HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A home on a Shadow Hills hillside was fully engulfed by flames fanned by strong winds Tuesday night.

Amid a wind advisory, firefighting efforts were focused on not letting the fire extend into the surrounding brush.

The 3,000 square-foot home in the 8600 block of La Tuna Canyon Road was reported burning just before 8 p.m.

It took 61 firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames.

The sole occupant of the home was able to get out safely and was being evaluated for possible treatment.

The same neighborhood was part of the 2017 La Tuna Fire which burned more than 7,000 acres and destroyed five homes, and was the largest wildfire in the city of Los Angeles in about 50 years. A resident of the same property was seen at the time in aerial footage declining to evacuate and staying home to protect his house from surrounding flames.

A man was seen at this home on La Tuna Canyon Road surrounded by flames.



Water-dropping helicopters focused on preventing the fire from spreading into surrounding brush while firefighters on the ground put out the house fire.
