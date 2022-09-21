20-acre brush fire erupts in Shadow Hills, prompting response from LAFD firefighters: WATCH LIVE

SHADOW HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A wildfire erupted Wednesday afternoon in the Shadow Hills area and quickly spread to at least 20 acres, prompting a response from Los Angeles and Glendale firefighters.

The so-called Land Fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in light-to-medium brush near the 10000 block of North Sunland Way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Helicopters were seen performing water drops at the scene, where temperatures were in the low 80s amid 25% humidity.

No injuries or evacuation orders were immediately reported in connection with the fire, which was burning in a remote hillside area southwest of the 210 Freeway.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

