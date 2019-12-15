Shadow Hills house fire sends 2 people to hospital

SHADOW HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and woman suffered smoke inhalation after a large house fire broke out in Shadow Hills Sunday morning.The blaze ignited in the 9900 block of North Sunland Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m.The victims in their 60s were hospitalized in fair condition. Two dogs at the residence were unharmed.It took 48 firefighters to knock down the blaze in 51 minutes. It was unknown how the fire broke out in the nearly 6,000 square foot home.