Arts & Entertainment

Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer

NEW YORK -- Actress Shannen Doherty revealed on ABC's "Good Morning America" that her cancer has returned.

"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I'm stage 4," Doherty told ABC News' Amy Robach in an interview that aired Tuesday. "So my cancer came back, and that's why I'm here...I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

In the interview, the 48-year-old opened up about her breast cancer's recurrence and how she's coping with it.

"I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do," she said.

Since her initial breast cancer diagnosis in March 2015, the actress of popular hit shows like "Charmed" and "90210" has always been candid about her disease.

This time around, Doherty decided to keep the news to herself despite the diagnosis.

"I'd rather people hear it from me. I don't want it to be twisted. I don't want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic," Doherty said. "I want people to know from me, I just didn't want them to know yet."

She explains why in the full interview, which you can find on goodmorningamerica.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbreast cancer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News