Here's why Shaquille O'Neal says he supports the Staples Center name change

The downtown Los Angeles arena will officially become Crypto.com Arena starting Christmas Day as part of a $700 million naming rights deal.
As he explained on "The Big Podcast with Shaq," he's all for it.
"I'm glad they're taking the name of the Staples Center down because that was our building....Staples Center belonged to Shaq and Kobe, forever," he said.
The Lakers christened the then-brand new arena by winning the NBA title in its first season. They then went on to win two more the next two seasons.
The Kings also won a pair of Stanley Cups in the building and the Sparks have won three WNBA titles there as well.