Society

Shaquille O'Neal tells Jimmy Kimmel he saw a UFO in Central California more than 20 years ago

EMBED <>More Videos

Shaq tells Jimmy Kimmel he saw UFO in Central CA over 20 years ago

FRESNO, Calif. -- In case you missed it, basketball great Shaquille O'Neal appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night.

When asked about his thoughts on UFOs, he had a special shoutout for California's Central Valley where he says he saw one in 1997.

"In Madera, California, and right when we passed the fairground, I could swear I saw a flying saucer come down with all the lights and it was spinning and then it took off," he said. "We all looked at each other and it was like, I know it was a UFO. I don't care what anybody says."

Shaq made a stop in the area when he was on the Los Angeles Lakers.

He told Kimmel on his late-night show he was with friends on a double date and they were coming home from what was Hollywood Video in Madera at the time.

That's when he claims he made the stunning discovery.

Shaq says he had never told anyone that story for fears others would think he was crazy but says after that experience, he has no doubt in his mind that UFOs are real.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymaderajimmy kimmelscienceufo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News