'Shark Tank' searches for next business success in casting call for Season 15 at Morongo

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs flocked to the Morongo Casino to try to make it on the upcoming season of "Shark Tank."

The ABC show held its first open casting call in three years, after a hiatus caused by the pandemic.

On Thursday alone, the show's producers expected to hear some 300 pitches, from new cookie recipes to to household gizmos to bra inserts for contact sports.

"As of right now this is the only open call we have scheduled for Season 15," said Mindy Zemrak, the show's supervising casting producer. "We're kind of easing back in. We're hoping to add additional cities later this season. But right now it's just this one."

"And we have a fantastic turnout after three years and we're excited to see who's coming through."