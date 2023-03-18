Dozens of people in Los Angeles County shaved their heads to raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, an organization that helps to find a cure for childhood cancer.

Friends and family shave their heads to raise money for childhood cancer in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of people in Los Angeles County shaved their heads to raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, an organization that helps to find a cure for childhood cancer.

Those who wanted to go bald to help fight childhood cancer gathered at Matt Denny's Ale House in Arcadia. And, the participants didn't just shave their heads for solidarity, they also organized sponsors to raise money for the cause.

"They've asked all their friend's and family to sponsor them and the money we collect here will be used for lifesaving childhood cancer research," said Kathleen Ruddy, the CEO of St. Baldrick's Foundation.

The event also honors children and their families who have been directly affected by cancer, like the Wilson family.

"We had a daughter diagnosed with leukemia 4 years ago, and this December our son was diagnosed with the same leukemia, which, it's a bit much," said Renee Dake Wilson.

Renee Dake Wilson shaved her head as part of Team Vaughn, who, in solidarity with their son, helped to raise $50,000.

"We're happy to join them in having bald heads," said Brian Wilson.