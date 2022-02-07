Super Bowl

Goldstein House creates perfect setting for Super Bowl party in LA

Goldstein House creates perfect setting for Super Bowl party in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All eyes will be on Southern California this week Los Angeles hosts Super Bowl 56.

Of course, there will be plenty of parties, but the most lavish one will take place at one of the most popular homes in L.A.

In the video above, Eyewitness News takes you inside The Goldstein House.

