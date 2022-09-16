Judge orders LASD to stop searching computers seized from Metro inspector general's office

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ordered the L.A. County Sheriff's Department to stop searching any of the computers seized from the Office of the MTA Inspector General during a raid.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served search warrants on Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Patti Giggans and Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered the Sheriff's Department to stop searching any of the computers seized from the MTA's Office of Inspector General during the raids.

The MTA was one of six locations raided by the Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, including Kuehl's home and office, and the home of Giggans.

Questions were almost immediately raised about how detectives got the search warrant signed, as well as the relationship between one of the detectives on the Public Corruption Unit and Judge Craig Richman, who signed the warrant.

On Thursday a different judge issued an emergency order, telling the Sheriff's Department to stop searching any and all computers seized by MTA's inspector general. That order only applies to the items seized from the inspector general, but attorneys for Kuehl and Giggans are likely to request similar orders.

Despite the search warrant served and alleged evidence seized, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon said his office will not prosecute the case.

The Sheriff's Department is essentially being accused of doing an end-run around the original judge who had already ruled that a special master would be required to review the seized items. So on Thursday Judge William Ryan issued the emergency order.

Among the questions Ryan wants the Sheriff's Department to answer: Why the agency immediately took the search warrant to Richman after a different judge had already ruled that a special master would be required.