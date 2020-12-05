Society

Sherman Oaks restaurant owner shares her frustration over LA County dining ban in emotional video

By
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The owner of a Sherman Oaks restaurant expressed her anger and frustration over Los Angeles County's outdoor dining ban in a gut-wrenching video.

Angela Marsden, the owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill, posted a video on social media after she saw production tents and tables set up in a parking lot just a few feet from the outdoor dining area she's not allowed to use.

People involved in the television production were seen dining under the tents.

"Everything I own is being taken away from me and they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio," Marsden says in the video.

"They have not given us money and they have shut us down. We cannot survive. My staff cannot survive," she also says.

Marsden has owned the restaurant for 10 years. She says she spent around $80,000 setting up an outdoor dining area and making changes to meet L.A. County's health requirements, but she's run out of loan money and can't afford to offer takeout, so for now, she's closing.

Marsden says she went to the restaurant to pay her staff and was in shock when she saw the production tents.

"The day they come to get their last paycheck, you punch me in the face and say that this is dangerous. Right here is dangerous. But just walk over there and eat," Marsden told Eyewitness News.

Marsden and other small business owners are making signs, preparing to hold a protest at the home of L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

Marsden says she hopes to reopen her business, but she is not sure how it will survive without financial assistance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysherman oakslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirusrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal ICU capacity drops below 15%, triggering stay-at-home order
Father arrested after his 2 children found decapitated in Lancaster
Blaze rips through commercial building in City of Industry
LA County reports 8,860 new COVID-19 cases, shatters record again
Family says man died of COVID in CA prison just months before his release
Here's how SoCal lockdown will affect you
OC boy, 2, pronounced dead after being found in pool
Show More
Man sentenced to death for killing IE teen Norma Lopez
Trump administration must accept new DACA applications, judge orders
Radio Disney shutting down in 2021
Watch #BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals special with Tory Johnson
LA County pilot program allows at-home COVID testing
More TOP STORIES News