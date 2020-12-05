Society

Sherman Oaks restaurant owner shares her frustration over LA County dining ban in emotional video

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The owner of a Sherman Oaks restaurant expressed her anger and frustration over L.A. County's outdoor dining ban in a gut-wrenching video.

Angela Marsden, the owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill, posted a video on social media after she saw production tents and tables set up in a parking lot just a few feet from the outdoor dining area she's not allowed to use.

"Everything I own is being taken away from me and they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio," Marsden says in the video.

People involved in the television production were seen dining under the tents.

She says she spent around $80,000 setting up an outdoor dining area and making changes to meet L.A. County's health requirements.

Marsden says she went to the restaurant to pay her staff and was in shock when she saw the production tents.

Marsden and other small business owners are making signs preparing to hold a protest at the home of L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
