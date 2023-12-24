Masked thief caught on camera stealing large packages from Sherman Oaks porch

Surveillance video captured the moment a masked thief stole four large boxes from a porch in Sherman Oaks.

Surveillance video captured the moment a masked thief stole four large boxes from a porch in Sherman Oaks.

Surveillance video captured the moment a masked thief stole four large boxes from a porch in Sherman Oaks.

Surveillance video captured the moment a masked thief stole four large boxes from a porch in Sherman Oaks.

SHERMAN OAKS, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment a masked thief stole four large boxes from a porch in Sherman Oaks.

The "porch pirate" stole counter stools worth more than $1,600.

The homeowner, Heath Banks, just moved into the home three months ago. His new kitchen stools were supposed to arrive after the holidays, but the date changed and the delivery arrived earlier than expected - while Banks was away.

"It's really sad that we live in a city where this type of crime runs so rampant that you can't even get a package delivered to your doorstep without fear of someone picking it up and walking away with it," he said.

"I try not to have anything delivered when I'm not home, it just kind of slipped through the cracks this time," Banks added.

He said his credit card company is working with him to cancel the charges.