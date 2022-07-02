Sherman Oaks small business owners contend with homeless issue; advocates call for cooperation

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Homeless people were again camped out in front of a business on Van Nuys Boulevard on Friday morning, prompting complaint from some business owners along a stretch near Ventura Boulevard."When I show up here they're right in front of my business with just dirt and smell and leftover food and wrappers," said Steven Hix, who owns Pauline's Human Hair on Van Nuys Boulevard."Customers complain about safety. Is it OK?Yes, it's OK, I'll walk you out to your car," says Hix.We first reported this story on Tuesday. The owner of Dragonfly cycling Jessica Lewis caught on surveillance video a car break in. There were also homeless people camping out on her front door. One homeless man defecates and walks away. While we were there a man went in and started harassing customers.Today city crews were supposed to come the area to clean up the sidewalks but Lewis says the Dept. of Sanitation cancelled because it is backlogged."Clean the urine off the streets, make this look and smell and feel a little bit better," said Lewis."Anyone that has a heart would feel for her she's trying to run her business," says Ken Craft who is the CEO of Hope of the Valley. He says there needs to be a solution that helps the homeless and businesses and residents."We all have to work together to create solutions to bring people off the streets streets so we can stabilize him and then if people refuse to come in off the street then there must be enforcement," says Craft.People we spoke are asking about the housing that was supposed to be built."Where is that HHH money money and how much is there and why are they talking about it why hasn't there been an accounting?" asks Mike Korba who was walking by these businesses.Kraft agrees saying "We must show the community and the residence they were making progress if we don't then the likelihood of getting a renewal bond to continue the funding it's going to be in jeopardy."