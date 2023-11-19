Thieves ram SUV into Sherman Oaks jewelry store during heist, video shows

Video shows thieves using an SUV to ram into the storefront of a Sherman Oaks jewelry store. The suspects then begin to ransack the place.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Sherman Oaks jewelry store is picking up the pieces after a brazen burglary caught on video.

Los Angeles police say officers responded to the 15000 block of Ventura Boulevard after a report came in around 1:48 a.m. Saturday.

Multiple security cameras from J.R.'S Diamonds & Jewelry show an SUV ram into the storefront. The burglars are then seen running in and ransacking the place.

The owner, who didn't want be identified, says the thieves didn't take much but they caused significant damage.

"We have to redo the floors, redo the cabinets because they were smashed for no reason. There was nothing in them," the owner said. "They just don't care, so it impacts us both financially and mentally."

The owner says the jewelry store has been in Sherman Oaks for more than three decades.

Police had no leads on the case, but the owner said the SUV involved in the crash was stolen and was found abandoned nearby.