Landslide damages at least 3 homes in Sherman Oaks, some residents evacuated

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, March 13, 2024 12:27PM
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three homes in Sherman Oaks were damaged by a landslide, prompting some people to be evacuated from at least one of the homes.

Firefighters responded to N. Ventura Canyon Avenue around 2:51 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a large tree and wires down in the backyard of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

They discovered a large portion of the hillside had slid down toward homes in the area.

Video from the scene shows a pool house and pool that sustained significant damage with large cracks on the ground.

It's unclear exactly how many people were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

