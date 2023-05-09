WATCH LIVE

Fire hydrant bursts in Sherman Oaks, flooding homes and streets as water goes 100 feet in air

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 11:49AM
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire hydrant in Sherman Oaks burst on Tuesday morning, sending water 100 feet into the air as nearby homes and streets were flooded with excess water.

It all started at around 1:25 a.m. on Kingswood Road, when someone reported the burst to the LAFD.

The LAFD initially could not shut off the water due to the high voltage wires near the hydrant.

Eyewitness News went to the scene early this morning, and it looked like a massive rain storm had swept through. Roads and homes were damaged by the floodwaters, including one home that had its garage flooded, causing major damage to the car inside.

The Department of Water and Power was on the scene as well.

Officials are still investigating what caused the hydrant to burst.

Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
