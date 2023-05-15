Residents in Sherman Oaks woke up to water rushing through their streets after a water main break.

Water main break in Sherman Oaks floods several blocks, causes road closures

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents in Sherman Oaks woke up to water rushing through their streets.

It all started at around 6 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Lemona Avenue and Califa Street when a water main burst.

The flooding extended several blocks.

Crews had to shut down the intersection and it took them several hours to shut the water off.

At least one business was without water.

Residents did not lose water, but had to navigate around the road closure and flooded side streets.

It's unclear what caused the water main to burst at this time.