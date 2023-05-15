WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Water main break in Sherman Oaks floods several blocks, causes road closures

By KABC logo
Monday, May 15, 2023 11:54PM
Water main break in Sherman Oaks floods several blocks, closes roads
EMBED <>More Videos

Residents in Sherman Oaks woke up to water rushing through their streets after a water main break.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents in Sherman Oaks woke up to water rushing through their streets.

It all started at around 6 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Lemona Avenue and Califa Street when a water main burst.

The flooding extended several blocks.

Crews had to shut down the intersection and it took them several hours to shut the water off.

At least one business was without water.

Residents did not lose water, but had to navigate around the road closure and flooded side streets.

It's unclear what caused the water main to burst at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW