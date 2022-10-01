Shohei Ohtani to make $30 million in 2023, record amount for arbitration-eligible player

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Angels star Shohei Ohtani will make $30 million in 2023 after he and the team agreed to a one-year contract for next season to avoid arbitration.

The agreement is the largest salary ever for an arbitration-eligible player. Ohtani will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

Saturday's announcement comes amid a 15-game hitting streak and a near no-hit performance Thursday by Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP.

On the mound, Ohtani's 15 victories rank fourth in the AL, his 213 strikeouts are third, and his 2.35 ERA is fourth. At the plate, he is fourth in the league with 34 home runs and seventh with 94 RBIs.

He is making $5.5 million this year.

Ohtani is at 161 innings pitched, one inning shy of assuring he will qualify among the league leaders when the season ends. Ohtani is likely to pitch in the season finale at Oakland on Wednesday.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Associated Press was used in this report.