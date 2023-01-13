Wounded driver arrives at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after report of shooting on 10 Fwy

Emergency responders were dispatched to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City on Friday morning after a man who said he had been shot on the eastbound 10 Freeway drove to the studio lot, authorities said.

The victim, who was shot in the arm, identified himself as an employee at Sony Pictures Studios, according to a spokesperson for the Culver City Police Department.

Where on the 10 Freeway the shooting occurred was unclear, police said.

Video from AIR7 showed a man being placed on a gurney and loaded into an ambulance by firefighter-paramedics.

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the studio lot and took over the investigation.

A description of a possible suspect was not released.