1 wounded in shooting during money transport by armored vehicle at bank in Harbor City area

HARBOR CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was shot and wounded Monday afternoon as an armored truck was transporting money at a bank in the Harbor City area, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. at 23800 Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff's Carson.

Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound victim and a possible robbery in progress, a sheriff's spokesperson said. The initial caller indicated that an armored truck was robbed.

The wounded victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, and sheriff's detectives were working to confirm whether the victim was an employee of an armored vehicle company.

A description of the shooter was not available.