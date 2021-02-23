Security guard shot at Hollywood shoe store

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A security guard was shot at a store near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue on Monday, police say.

AIR7 HD was over the scene at around 4:45 p.m. as LAPD descended at Shoe Palace, located at the famed intersection.

The extent of the security guard's injuries were unclear and their condition was not immediately known.

LAPD says the shooter remains on the loose.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
