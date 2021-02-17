Shots fired at car on 10 Freeway in Mid-City

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shots were fired Wednesday morning at a car on the 10 Freeway in Mid-City Los Angeles, prompting a closure of all eastbound lanes during the investigation.

The incident was reported about 4:20 a.m. on the freeway near Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

The motorist exited the freeway and drove to the area of 17th Street and Gramercy Place in downtown L.A., where the driver is believed to have crashed into a light pole.

Video from the scene showed the frontend of the sedan smashed in. The driver's condition and information on the suspect was not immediately released.

AIR7 HD was over the 10 Freeway around 6:30 a.m. as police cruisers blocked the eastbound lanes while officers combed the area for evidence. All lanes reopened just after 7 a.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mid citydowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countyshootingfreewayinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC inches closer to moving into less-restrictive red tier
Capitol riot: UCLA student, 22, arrested in Costa Mesa
99-year-old Prince Philip admitted to London hospital
LAPD chief vows disciplinary action if employees involved in Floyd photo
VIDEO: Trump Plaza reduced to pile of rubble in Atlantic City
Daniel Silva speaks out on death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Show More
Gas prices could be rising amid US extreme cold: experts
New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic
LA school board votes to overhaul police force
Suspect in stolen car leads police on chase from Carson to Eagle Rock
NJ family says online photo used against them in remote learning battle
More TOP STORIES News