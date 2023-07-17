Shooting investigation underway in Boyle Heights with reports of multiple victims

A shooting investigation is underway in Boyle Heights where multiple people have reportedly been shot.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting investigation is underway in Boyle Heights where multiple people have reportedly been shot.

The shooting happened late Sunday night near 1st and Gless streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police have not said how many people were shot or their condition, but reports from the scene indicate there could be multiple victims.

Additional details were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.