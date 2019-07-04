Pregnant mother wounded, 7-year-old daughter in coma following shooting in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KABC) -- Port Hueneme police are investigating the shooting of a pregnant mother and her 7-year-old daughter, who is in a coma.Police responded about 10:13 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting that occurred near the 100 block of East Pearl Street.The child, Kaylanaa Davis, suffered a head wound and is in critical condition at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. The mother, Maryam Davis, is four months pregnant and suffered two gunshot wounds to her leg, according to Port Hueneme police.Officers located "multiple" shell casings along the street and bullet strikes to the victims' residence.Police said people in the area were under the impression the gunshots fired were illegal fireworks going off."In spite of numerous gunshots being fired during this incident in this normally quiet neighborhood, not a single call for service was received regarding gunfire," Port Hueneme police said in a news release.Immediately after the shooting, the girl's father picked her up and ran to a nearby Ventura County Fire Department station for help, accompanied by the child's wounded mother, investigators said.According to police, medical aid to the victims was initially delayed because the firefighters feared for their safety due to the gunfire.Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen later disputed that characterization."After thoroughly reviewing our station video footage and the exact timeline of our response, it's evident that Fire Station 53 responded in a timely, prudent and professional manner to this incredibly dynamic incident," Lorenzen said in a video message, adding that crews were outside and prepared to render aid within two minutes of being notified."Given the dynamics of a tragedy like this, I understand why others might have felt that our response was not quick enough; however, the captain and two firefighters properly evaluated the situation, responded appropriately and met the high standards we expect of our first responders."At a press conference Wednesday, Salinas, the police chief, said the shooting may have stemmed from a personal dispute involving two shooters and someone inside the home."This was not a random act," Salinas said.Spent casings of two different calibers were recovered at the scene, investigators said.Descriptions of the shooters were not immediately available.The investigation is ongoing.