Police respond to Fremont High School after reports of a shooting near the South LA school

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- Police responded to reports of a shooting near Fremont High School and Hope Continuation High School in South Los Angeles Thursday morning, according to Los Angeles School Police.

Multiple police units responded to the incident at 78th Street and Towne Avenue.

There were no injuries reported. It was unknown if any arrests were made.

Both schools were on lockdown for less than hour.

It was unknown what led to the incident. The investigation was ongoing.
