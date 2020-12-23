Whittier police investigating shooting reported at Kohl's store

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a reported shooting at a Kohl's store in a Whittier shopping complex Tuesday night.The shooting was reported at the Whittwood Town Center on Whittwood Lane around 6 p.m. The Kohl's store was evacuated and police were setting up crime tape in the parking lot.It appears the suspect fled the scene, possibly in a silver Nissan.There was no immediate information available on possible victims or a description of the suspect.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.