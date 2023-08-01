WATCH LIVE

Tow truck driver shot at in South LA, stray bullet hits innocent bystander

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 7:45PM
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An innocent bystander was hit in the head by a stray bullet after someone tried to shoot at a tow truck driver in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened Monday night near the corner of Vermont and Manchester avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities say two men approached the tow truck driver and some sort of argument ensued.

One of the men then opened fire but missed the tow truck driver.

Instead, the bullet struck a 50-year-old man who was getting out of his car nearby. The victim was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene, but it remains unclear what prompted the argument.

