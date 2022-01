SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was shot and wounded on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar Wednesday evening, prompting authorities to shut down northbound lanes.Traffic was at a standstill near the Roxford Street exit after the shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m.AIR7 HD was over the scene as California Highway Patrol officers investigated the area. Los Angeles police also arrived to the location.CHP said lanes are expected to reopen in two hours.Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.