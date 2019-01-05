Shooting with 'multiple victims' reported at Torrance bowling alley

Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019

It’s a fluid situation here, people trying to figure out where loved ones are. pic.twitter.com/RT9AjgsiVK — Ruben Vives (@LATvives) January 5, 2019

Torrance police are responding to reports of shots fired with "multiple victims down" at a bowling alley.The tweet was sent shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday and added that the public should avoid the area.The incident was reported to be at Gable House Bowl in the 22500 block of Hawthorne Boulevard.It's unclear how many people are injured.According to a Los Angeles Times reporter at the scene, witnesses said the shooting stemmed from a fight at the bowling alley. That information has not been confirmed by police.Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.