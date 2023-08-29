The best Labor Day sales with discounts on everything from appliances to fashion

Labor. Day. Sales. These are three words that make any backyard owners do somersaults in jubilation, and if it's all three in a row then even better. See the list below for all the big retailers' Labor Day discounts.

Amazon

Amazon is number one at bat, and their deals are absolute homeruns. Best deals include:

- Up to 40% off on electronics like MacBook Air and smart TVs.

- Up to 60% on furniture and Amazon brands.

- Up to 25% off on Eureka vacuums.

Image credit: Amazon

Walmart

Walmart is going big again, and their Labor Day sale until September 4th is a doozy. Choice items include:

- 20% off the Shark Robot Vacuum.

- 20% off the AirPods Max.

- Up to 60% off on outdoor furniture.

Image credit: Walmart

Lululemon

Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" sales are always a treat, with up to 50% off on men's and women's styles across the board.

Image credit: Lululemon

Zappos

Zappos are having sales on all of their brands, men's and women's, for up to 65%. Get your pair of Dr. Martens, ASICS or New Balance for your whole family at the lowest prices in months.

Image credit: Zappos

Sur La Table

Sur La Table is having a simultaneous Summer Clearance and Labor Day sale, so grab your pots, pan and poultries for the sweetest of kitchens now. The ones to look out for:

- 50% off the 14-piece stainless cookware.

- 40% off Le Creuset Chef's Oven.

Image credit: Sur La Table

Madewell

Pre-fall styles are so back, and Madewell is leading the charge - use code COOLDOWN for 30% off on the best pre-fall fits.

Image credit: Madewell

Chewy

It's a massive sale for your best furry buddy. Get a $30 gift card with an $100 purchase when you use code BOOP on all things nutrition for your pet's long and happy life.

Image credit: Chewy

Away Suitcases

Traveling away for the holiday? There's no better choice than Away suitcases as your companion, with 35% sales on all of its luggage until September 4th.

Image credit: Away

Billini

Billini has massive 50% deals on more than 100 high-end shoe products until September 4th - plus get an extra 10% off your next order when you sign up.

Image credit: Billini

Home Depot

The ultimate Labor Day vendor for gargantuan home appliances, Home Depot is hosting Labor Day sales of up to 50% until September 4th on many choice household items, including refrigerators, washer-dryer combos, and grills. Lots and lots of grills.

- 27% off the Samsung side-by-side fridge.

- 33% off the LG washer-dryer Combo.

- 14% off the 4-Burner grill.

Image credit: Home Depot

Kate Spade

Kate Spade is hosting sales of up to 60% with code LDAY40 on all-day large totes, small handbags, and many chic fashion apparel.

Image credit: Kate Spade

Crocs

All of the crocs are on sale (the shoes, not the animal). Get your pair for you and your little ones from now until September 4th.

Image credit: Crocs

Macy's

Macy's fall fits, furniture and futons - everything must go for up to 50% in their incredible Labor Day sale.

Image credit: Macy's

Best Buy

Best Buy has always been one of the biggest Labor Day dealers, and it's no different this year: 40% off on kitchen appliances, and top deals for laptops, gaming gadgets, and tablets through September 4th.

Image credit: Best Buy