8 back-to-school laptop deals that are perfect for every budget

Fall is upon us, and with the cool autumn breeze comes a plethora of amazing back-to-school laptop deals to help you get started on the university grind. Whether you're writing essays, editing videos, or watching the latest Hulu series, these powerful laptops at every price point will have you covered.

1. MacBook Pro 13.3" - $1099

The MacBook Pro is a sophisticated, durable bang-for-your-buck choice that will last for your entire college career and more. Now featuring the industry-leading Apple M2 chip, MagSafe, and battery lasting up to 13 hours, this 13.3" inch laptop covers all your needs with ease. From everyday multi-tabs computing to more complex video editing tasks, it is simply the best combination of size and speed. At $200 off, this is an unbelievable get for your back-to-school shopping list.

Image credit: Amazon

2. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 (14" Intel) Laptop - $1349.99

Even at its base model of 16GB memory and 512GB SSD, the Carbon Gen 11 is an unbeatable product. It comes with a beautiful Lenovo webcam, super sharp resolution display, and high-tech military-grade Carbon build. It's best utilized for content creation workflows and multi-tab office tasks. Already at 40% off, this is your break-the-piggy-bank option and will fit your needs as your learning journey evolves.

Image credit: Walmart

3. Samsung SmartThings Laptop - $971

A solid option that won't break the bank. The Samsung SmartThings is one of the most reliable laptop lines on the market. Lightweight and powerful, the model also comes with super fast charging capabilities and an innovative SmartHome hub unlike any other. Grab it at its lowest price since its release.

Image credit: Amazon

4. ASUS Zenbook 14" OLED UM3402- $699

Aside from its ultralight 1.39kg frame and surprising 11-hour battery life, the Zenbook has been ASUS's flagship product for its affordable price point without sacrificing computing power. The attractive pricing is packaged with multiple USB-C ports, fingerprint technology, and a state-of-the-art touchscreen. The UM3402 model is the ultimate 2-in-1 punch and the ideal laptop to start your college career with.

Image credit: Walmart

5. ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 Intel - $899.40

The ThinkBook is Lenovo's companion piece to the ThinkPad and is most fitting for freelancers or creative industry professionals on a budget. With state-of-the-art intelligent cooling and a user-friendly design, the ThinkBook will handle even the most hardware-intensive tasks. Coming with a silky smooth keyboard and fingerprint reader, at 40% off, this is a no-brainer purchase for those pursuing the arts.

Image credit: Lenovo

6. Dell Inspiron 3511 - $539

The Dell Inspiron is an awesome all-around choice. You can run code, render simple graphics, and carry out everyday tasks with relative ease thanks to Microsoft's reliable Intel i5 chip. The best thing about this choice is customization. Many ready-made models on Amazon are relatively cheap and can be delivered quickly before school starts, as opposed to waiting weeks for a storage upgrade.

Image credit: Amazon

7. HP 15 Series 15.6" - $249.99

An HP laptop is a dependable friend - sturdy, durable, and will always be there for you. The HP 15 Series is an impressive upgrade from the Pavilion 15 without breaking the bank. It's adorned with a touch screen, increased system performance, and a USB-C port packed in a slick design that will more than satisfy your basic computer needs. Now at nearly 40% off, if you are getting your children their first good laptop, try this one.

Image credit: Walmart

8. ACER 2023 Aspire 5 - $499

The ACER Aspire has been a trusted choice for many college students due to its affordable price and powerful processor. The 2023 edition takes it up a notch with a tighter slim design and bass-filled display speaker to compensate for the lack of USB-C ports. For everyday needs, this is the perfect budget choice for students.

Image credit: Amazon