LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Are you a new or expecting parent who needs help finding the best baby gear for your little one? Walmart is hosting an event this weekend that could point you in the right direction and save you some money.
Baby Savings Day will be held at participating Walmart stores on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Customers will be able to try out baby products like car seats, crib mattresses, diaper bags, sippy cups and more. They will also be able to talk to specialists to get expert advice about each product and take home samples and coupons.
Here's a list of participating locations in Los Angeles County:
-1301 N Victory Pl. Burbank, CA, 91506
-12701 Towne Center Dr. Cerritos, CA, 90703
-2100 N Long Beach Blvd. Compton, CA, 90221
-9001 Apollo Way Downey, CA, 90046
-1950 Auto Centre Dr. Glendora, CA, 91740
-2770 Carson St. Lakewood, CA, 90712
-11729 Imperial Highway Norwalk, CA, 90650
-8333 Van Nuys Blvd. Panorama City, CA, 91402
-14501 Lakewood Blvd. Paramount, CA, 90723
-19821 Rinaldi St. Porter Ranch, CA, 91326
-4651 Firestone Blvd. South Gate, CA 90280
-19503 Normandie Ave. Torrance, CA, 90501
-22015 Hawthorne Blvd. Torrance, CA, 90503
-6433 Fallbrook Ave. West Hills, CA, 91307
If you don't live in L.A. County, CLICK HERE to find the participating store closest to you.
Select baby items will be on sale in-store and online through Feb. 28. To check out those items, visit www.walmart.com.