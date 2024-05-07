Pro-Palestinian encampment at CSULA linked to vandalism, graffiti, school says

CSULA students not involved in the protest say their classmates have the right to express themselves but the encampment is blocking campus access and linked to vandalism and graffiti.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Like at several other Southern California colleges and universities, pro-Palestinian demonstrators have set up encampments at Cal State Los Angeles.

One person from the encampment group, calling themselves Students for Justice in Palestine, says the goal is to stand up for Gaza and demand the school stop funding the Israeli military.

"We want our university to disclose, divest from Israel, from these companies that are funding the genocide," said the student who didn't want to give her name. "From companies like Boeing. We want them to stop recruiting our students for genocide."

Students not involved in the protest had mixed reactions, saying their fellow students had the right to express themselves but noting the encampment is blocking parts of campus and protesters have committed acts of vandalism and graffiti.

"You know, you can protest and do your thing as long as you don't vandalize private property in here," said one student. "Because our school is already like, it doesn't really receive that much funds. A lot of our stuff is already destroyed with stuff going on in certain buildings,"

Encampments at UCLA and USC have generated heavy controversy on campus, with police eventually moving in to remove protesters amid clashes and damage to campus property. UCLA on Monday decided to shift classes to remote for the week amid the ongoing disruptions.

CSULA officials sent out a statement saying while they support free speech, the demonstrations have been associated with graffiti, including anti-Semitic messages, as well as blocking of access on campus.

"We want to reach out to you during this critical time on our campus and throughout campuses across the country. Over the weekend, several buildings and state property were defaced with graffiti, including some graffiti carrying messages of hate and bigotry, including anti-Semitic rhetoric. We want to acknowledge how deeply upsetting these messages are to targeted groups and emphasize that they do not reflect the values of Cal State LA."



"Cal State LA unequivocally supports free speech. These activities are not that. Moving and destruction of property, graffiti, erection of structures, blocking of walkways, and fireworks are unlawful acts. Allowing these activities puts students, faculty, staff, and all visitors on campus at risk, particularly those with physical disabilities who need access to cleared entrances and exits. The safety and well-being of everyone on campus is a priority we will not compromise."



"Targeting specific groups through intimidation and/or physical violence also will not be tolerated."



"We support peaceful protests and demonstrations. We believe in the power of using our voices, individually and collectively, to affect positive change. We are dedicated to engagement, service, and the public good. But we cannot condone unlawful activities that put people's safety and well-being at risk."