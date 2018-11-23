SHOPPING

West Hollywood's Med Men offered big deals for pot enthusiasts on Black Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

There was a mad house at Med Men in West Hollywood on Black Friday as the pot shop took sales to a new high. (KABC)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
There was a mad house at Med Men in West Hollywood on Black Friday as the pot shop took sales to a new high.

"A huge sale at the best dispensary," customer Roberta Wilson said.

Med Men joined the super sales on the shopping holiday, offering 40 percent off from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. The big discount had customers lining up out the door and down the street.

"I would have ended up spending over $100 today, and I only spent $55 with the discount that they gave. It was a really good deal. Black Friday is always the best day for everything, but who knew that it would be the best for cannabis as well, right?" customer Elliot Evans said.

The big sale had registers ringing and suppliers were thrilled to see the turnout.

"The line outside and the line for the register really says it all. I think they're going to move several thousands of dollars worth of product today, so it's exciting," said Scott Von Helt with Rise Logistics.

Those who missed out on the 40 percent discount didn't need to worry. Med Men continued its sales with 25 percent off until closing time.

The new twist on Black Friday had pot users delirious with the deals.

"I would much rather shop here than go to the department store, or the mall, or that kind of thing. If I'm going to fight a crowd, I want to do it here to buy something that's of great value that helps make my daughter feel better than to buy something at the mall. This is where I'd rather spend the money on a big Black Friday sale," Wilson said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingmarijuanadrugsblack fridaysalesthanksgivingholiday shoppingWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Black Friday shopping frenzy in full swing across SoCal
Extra discounts offered for shooting, fire victims at Westfield Topanga
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
What to get that person who 'doesn't need anything'
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mission Inn's Festival of Lights ceremony features Robin Thicke
Man killed while exiting vehicle on 60 Fwy in Diamond Bar
Extra discounts offered for shooting, fire victims at Westfield Topanga
Suspect in custody for Laguna Niguel homicide
Firefighters find gambling machines at TX church
Black Friday shopping frenzy in full swing across SoCal
Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck
Tiger vs. Phil: Mickelson wins $9M golf match
Show More
Animal activists protest on Rodeo Drive for 'Fur-Free Friday'
Clear aligner company opens WeHo studio for teeth straightening
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Reseda mother beaten to death; child's father arrested
Guy Fieri helps Camp Fire evacuees celebrate Thanksgiving
More News