One of America's oldest WWII vets dies in Santa Monica at 102

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11035006" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A GoFundMe has raised thousands for a Navy veteran who went viral when he posted a TikTok video about his scooter breaking down.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- One of America's oldest World War II veterans died over the weekend in Santa Monica.Sidney Walton, who was 102 years old, died on Saturday. He was surrounded by his family.Walton gained national attention for being one of the few remaining WWII veterans and began traveling with his son. Throughout their journey, Walton met prominent figures across the country such as the Dalai Llama, Prince Harry, and President George Bush Sr.In 2018, shortly after Walton's 99th birthday, he started a new journey he called the "No Regrets Tour."The goal was to visit all 50 states and meet their governors to raise awareness of veterans and give as many people as possible the chance to meet a WWII veteran. According to his website, he reached 40 states as part of his tour.Many remembered Waltoon for his one-of-a-kind, patriotically-wrapped Buick Enclave, which became an iconic image in photos.Funeral services will be held at El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 3 p.m.has been set up to help pay for expenses.For more about Walton and his goal to bring America together, see