Northbound 405 closed at Hawthorne after officer-involved shooting involving CHP

A Sigalert was issued Thursday night in Hawthorne for the northbound 405 Freeway after CHP officers apparently shot a suspect during a confrontation.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Sigalert was issued Thursday night in Hawthorne for the northbound 405 Freeway after CHP officers apparently shot a suspect during a confrontation.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday on the Rosecrans onramp to the northbound 405.

CHP logs indicate officers were initially responding to a report of a small fire on the side of the freeway.

Apparently there was a confrontation between the officers and a person at the scene. One or more officers discharged their weapons.

The individual was described as conscious and breathing after the shooting. The person was later seen handcuffed to a gurney being loaded into an ambulance.

Officers requested a freeway shutdown at Inglewood Avenue so a perimeter could be established.

Additional details were not immediately available.