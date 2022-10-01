Sigourney Weaver reunites with Kevin Kline in 'The Good House'

In "The Good House," Sigourney Weaver plays a divorced realtor. The film is done in such a way that Weaver's character often speaks the truth, directly into the camera.

LOS ANGELES -- Sigourney Weaver is going up against herself at the box office this weekend.

The re-release of "Avatar" is still in theaters. Now, joining this weekend's mix of new movies is her latest effort, "The Good House."

In "The Good House," she plays a divorced realtor named Hildy Good. The film is done in such a way that Weaver's character often speaks the truth, directly into the camera.

It's one thing ABC7's entertainment reporter George Pennacchio loved about the film.

"I think that's what I fell in love with, too," Weaver said. "I mean, you meet Hildy, she's you know, a very successful realtor, hard worker, everything. But you don't really see the real Hildy until she turns to look at the camera and says, 'This is what's really going on.'"

One thing going on is how she deals with alcohol in her life.

"To see this woman work hard all day and then go home, you know, kick off her shoes, unhook her bra and lie down and open a bottle of Pinot Noir and have a couple of drinks, you just -- who can begrudge her that, you know? So you kind of become her drinking companion," said Weaver. "It's like you're in a bar with her and she's saying, 'This is what's going on.' And I love that in the movie. It's delicious."

But the character definitely has a drinking problem and that is dealt with in the film.

So, yes, there are dramatic moments, but this is really a comedy with a side of romance. Weaver reunites with Kevin Kline, who she starred with in "Dave" and "The Ice Storm."

"I love Kevin," she said. "I admire him so much as an actor and we have a lot of fun together. And I think that fun is reflected in our scenes. You know, I think they're very sincere. There's a lot of affection between us and it's kind of our nicest love story by far."

"The Good House" is in theaters now. It's rated "R."