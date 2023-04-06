More than a dozen trees were torched last month in Silver Lake, sending investigators on the hunt for a possible serial arsonist.

Silver Lake residents worry about arsonist after 20 tree fires in one month

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than a dozen trees were torched last month in Silver Lake, sending investigators on the hunt for a possible serial arsonist.

There have been 20 tree fires since March 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAFD is investigating this string of fires as arson. They all happened in the middle of the night, said one resident who didn't want to be identified.

"I look out the front door and sure enough this giant pine tree was on fire," said Gary Baker of Silver Lake.

Luckily, no one has been hurt by these fires. But one home on Tesla Avenue was almost burned down.

"It was very dramatic. The flames were as tall as the cypress trees," said Jens Gehlhaar of Silver Lake.

The alleged suspect has been caught on a few Ring cameras. The suspect is usually wearing a hooded sweatshirt and uses a white Chevrolet Volt as a getaway car, according to LAFD.

The LAFD declined an interview but provided a statement from Capt. Erik Scott:

"We are aware of various suspicious vegetation fires around the Mount Washington, Glassell Park and Silver Lake communities. LAFD Arson Investigators and LAPD Detectives are working collaboratively to conduct a thorough investigation and to bring to justice any potential criminal behavior. Public Safety and cause determination of these fires remains a high priority."

The statement added there has been no significant property damage and no injuries.

Anyone with information, photos or videos regarding the fires is asked to contact the LAFD's arson tip line at 213-893-9850 or via email at LAFDArson@lacity.org.