Caught on video: At least 2 people hit as DUI suspect tries to flee crash scene in Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were injured after a DUI suspect that crashed into several cars in Silver Lake tried to speed away moments later.

The crash happened late Sunday night on the 1300 block of Maltman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities say the suspect initially crashed into several cars on Silver Lake Boulevard before plowing into another one parked in a driveway.

While waiting for police, the driver suddenly got back into the Tesla and put it in reverse as people at the scene tried to stop him. Video captured the vehicle backing up, hitting at least two people as the suspect sped away.

One person was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The second person injured was not transported.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Jamie Koz, was eventually arrested for felony DUI.