Silverado Canyon blaze sparked by house fire prompts mandatory evacs, scorches 3,600 acres

By
SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- A vegetation fire in Silverado Canyon, dubbed the Bond Fire, quickly consumed over 3,600 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations after it was first sparked by a house fire late Wednesday night.

Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Road at about 10:15 p.m. and attacked the blaze from the ground and air.

Amid elevated fire danger due to strong winds, the blaze grew from 7 acres to 3,600 and was 0% contained as of 6 a.m. Thursday, according to OCFA.

The blaze forced mandatory evacuations for residents in the Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon areas as it continued to grow at a rapid rate of speed. Modjeska Canyon is also under mandatory evacuation orders, and residents in the area of Borrego Canyon and other nearby communities were also warned to prepare to evacuate.

Residents of Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills west of El Toro and north of the 241 toll road were also placed under mandatory evacuation orders. Remaining parts of Portola Hills remained under voluntary evacuation warnings, officials said.

Fire officials urged those under evacuations to heed the orders. The Red Cross established a temporary evacuation center at Santiago Canyon College, Lot 2, located at 8045 E. Chapman Avenue.

Residents in the Lake Forest area are also under voluntary evacuation orders. The order applies to homes from the 241 toll road along Bake Parkway to Musick north to the Irvine border, and from the 241 north to Bake to Foothill Ranch Community Park.

Fire helicopters and a helitanker responded to the scene as the flames engulfed the home that sparked the vegetation fire.

The overnight fight against the flames posed difficulty for crews, who said the fire is "growing rapidly" in a southwest direction.

The blaze also prompted the closure of San Canyon Road, from Jackson Ranch to the 241 toll road, according to OCFA.

Elevated fire danger continues in Southern California as Santa Ana winds combine with dry conditions and warm temperatures.

