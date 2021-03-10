Weather

Rain-triggered mudslides in recent burn area of Silverado Canyon in OC prompt mandatory evacs

SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- A storm moving across Southern California is causing problems for residents in the community of Silverado Canyon in Orange County, which saw some mudslides Wednesday morning.

Silverado Canyon was shut down between Olive Drive and Ladd Canyon due to a mudslide in that area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. A mandatory evacuation order for that community was issued shortly after 9 a.m.



Authorities have also issued voluntary evacuation orders for Modjeska and Williams canyons, which were all burned by the Bond Fire in December. The blaze stripped more 6,000 acres in the area, leaving prime conditions for mudslides.

The flowing mud engulfed some cars in the neighborhood, but no injuries or serious damage have been reported.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
