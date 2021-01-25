Weather

Rain triggers mudslides in recent burn area of Silverado Canyon in Orange County

SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- After the second of three storms moved through Southern California, recent burn areas like the community of Silverado Canyon in Orange County saw some mudslides early Monday morning.

One resident wearing rain boots was seen wading through the thick mud as a bulldozer cleared the roadway of the debris and mud, which appeared to reach past the resident's ankles.

In anticipation of the rain, crews had set up K-rails and sand bags in the area to try and hold back any mud and debris that could be triggered by the rain.

Silverado Canyon was just one of several areas of concern, including Williams and Modjeska Canyons, which were all burned by the Bond Fire in December. The blaze stripped more 6,000 acres in the area, leaving prime conditions for mudslides.

Though the rain had people keeping a close eye on nearby hillsides, no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued as a result of the mudslide.

It was unclear if any homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported.
