Silverado Fire: 13,354 acres burned, 78K ordered to evacuate as blaze that critically injured 2 firefighters continues to rage near Irvine

The Silverado Fire had scorched 13,354 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Approximately 70,000 homes were under an evacuation order in Irvine and another 8,000 homes in Lake Forest were also under an evacuation order. No structures were confirmed lost, according to officials.
The fire was first reported just after 6:45 a.m. Monday at 10 acres in size in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads, according to OCFA.
By 9 a.m. Monday, mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents in the Orchard Hills neighborhood. The established evacuation zone is for homes north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, additional evacuation orders were issued for homes south of Irvine Boulevard to Trabuco Road and from Jeffrey Road east to Portola High School.
Irvine Boulevard was closed from Alton Parkway to Sand Canyon Avenue. All areas, including roadways, north of Irvine Boulevard remain closed as part of the mandatory evacuation order, and Great Park Boulevard is closed east of Sand Canyon.
"This fire is going to continue to cross and encroach upon the homes in multiple areas. So, our priority right now is getting people evacuated and out of the path of the fire," said OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy, who stressed that residents should immediately heed evacuation orders without delay.
The Silverado Fire: Dramatic images show nature's fury, firefighters' bravery
Evacuation orders have been issued for the Jackson Ranch and Williams Canyon area, the OCFA said Tuesday morning. Silverado, Modjeska, and Trabuco Canyons along Live Oak Canyon are under evacuation warning, a spokesperson for the agency said.
At 6:40 a.m. the OCFA announced an evacuation warning for Mission Viejo in the areas of El Toro Road to the north, Marguerite Parkway to the west, Upper Oso Reservoir to the east, and Los Alisos Boulevard to the south.
By Tuesday afternoon, evacuation orders had been lifted for the Irvine neighborhoods south of Portola Parkway and west of the 133 Toll Road. Police were helping to reopen roads and help residents repopulate safely. Other areas to the north and east remained under evacuation orders.
Evacuations were also lifted for the area described as 133 East to Portola High School and Great Park Boulevard north to Irvine Boulevard. That includes the commercial area west of Bake Parkway and south of Irvine Boulevard to Toledo Way.
IRVINE EVACUATION MAP HERE
Southern California Edison indicated its equipment is under investigation as a possible source of the Silverado Fire.
The company submitted paperwork to the California Public Utilities Commission which stated:
"Summary: SCE submits this report as it may involve an event that meets the subject of significant public attention or media coverage reporting requirement. Preliminary information reflects SCE overhead electrical facilities are located in the origin area of the Silverado Fire. We have no indication of any circuit activity prior to the report time of the fire, nor downed overhead primary conductors in the origin area. However, it appears that a lashing wire that was attached to an underbuilt telecommunication line may have contact SCE's overhead primary conductor which may have resulted in the ignition of the fire. The investigation is ongoing."
Tuesday morning, the Orange County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency and was asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state emergency that would help send more resources to assist. The county also asked Newsom to seek federal assistance with a presidential emergency declaration.
Today I signed a Declaration of Emergency for the fires which have burned down over a combined 28,000 acres & have required the evacuation of over 90,000 OC residents.— Michelle Steel (@TaxFighterSteel) October 27, 2020
The County is monitoring the situation closely & is ready to assist as we face this natural disaster together. pic.twitter.com/VUfKSBJEXt
At least 500 fire personnel rapidly launched an aggressive fight against the flames as winds caused the blaze to move with a "moderate rate of spread," eventually jumping the 241 toll road and forcing people from their homes, officials said.
The fire fight, which includes ground and air units, has been focused primarily on the Foothill Ranch community -- north of the 241.
"It's a little scary -- you look out your front window and you see a wall of fire," resident Rick Kaylar said.
Two hand crew firefighters, ages 26 and 31, both suffered serious burns, Fennessy announced during a press conference Monday afternoon.
Three additional firefighters suffered minor injuries, were treated at a hospital and released.
WATCH: Silverado Fire near Irvine rages out of control
The firefighters have 65% and 50% burns on their bodies, respectively, both second- and third-degree burns. Both are being treated at the Orange County Global Medical Center and are intubated in the ICU.
Fennessy said he visited with the injured firefighters and their families at the hospital Tuesday morning. He knows them both personally, having been the person who hired them.
"It's tough for any firefighter, certainly any fire chief, to feel this helpless when you've got part of our fire family fighting for their lives," Fennessy said.
"I'm confident that they're going to do all they can to fight through this. It's just who they are."
He said information will soon be made available about ways the public can contribute to help the injured firefighters.
Silverado Fire interactive map: Areas under evacuation orders, warnings as blaze scorches Irvine area
A care and reception center has been set up at El Toro High School at 25255 Toledo Way for those in Lake Forest impacted by the mandatory evacuation order.
All schools in the Irvine Unified School District will be closed Tuesday due to the fire.
Tustin Unified will also be closing schools, including distance learning, on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.
UC Irvine is shutting down campus operations on Tuesday as well.
The blaze prompted the closure of Santiago Canyon Road at Jamboree Road, according the Orange Police Department. The 241 toll road was closed from Santiago Canyon Road to the 133 Freeway.
#SilveradoFire Road Closure Update:⁰The following portions of The Toll Roads are closed:⁰⚠️ 133 Toll Road ⁰• I-5 connector to NB 133 ⁰• NB 133 between I-5 and 241 ⁰• NB 133 connector to NB 241 ⁰• SB 133 between the 241 and Irvine Blvd pic.twitter.com/BYC2IjOvsy— The Toll Roads (@TheTollRoads) October 26, 2020
RELATED | What to prepare in case of a wildfire evacuation