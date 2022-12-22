Simi Valley police searching for smash-and-grab thief who targeted Macy's store

Cellphone video shows a suspect smashing a display case at a Macy's in Simi Valley before fleeing on foot to a nearby apartment complex.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A terrifying smash-and-grab robbery was captured on video at a Simi Valley mall in the middle of the holiday shopping rush.

Cellphone video caught the moment when a man started violently breaking a glass case at a Macy's store with what police described as a pickaxe-style hammer.

The incident happened Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. at the Simi Town Center Mall.

Police say the suspect was briefly confronted nearby shoppers, and then ran off with a duffle bag.

He was last seen hopping a fence to a nearby apartment complex in the 1500 block of Jefferson Way.