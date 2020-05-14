Former cartel member escapes house arrest in U.S.

A former Sinaloa cartel member is on the run after escaping house arrest in the U.S.Jose Rodrigo Arechiga-Gamboa was given conditional freedom in March after serving seven years in a San Diego prison for crimes linked to drug trafficking.San Diego federal court officials say he escaped weeks after moving to house arrest.His whereabouts are unknown, and he is now wanted in the U.S. and Mexico.He had five years left on his sentence.